  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kamal Nath govt set to reopen murder case against BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: BJP candidate for Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur could be in trouble again, as the Kamal Nath government of Madhya Pradesh is set to reopen the RSS Pracharak Sunil Joshi murder case in which she was prime accused, but was acquitted by the NIA court in 2017.

    Kamal Nath govt set to reopen murder case against BJPs Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur

    Joshi, once an aide of Takur, was shot dead on December 29, 2007, in Dewas Industrial Area police station limits. The probe initially hit a dead-end, but the arrest of one person in Rajasthan led the district police to Thakur and seven others in the case. However, all of them were acquitted on February 1, 2017, due to lack of evidence against them.

    Ready for floor test, says Kamal Nath as BJP demands MP govt to prove majority

    Thakur has been at the centre of controversy ever since she was pitched as the BJP's candidate against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal. She recently ruffled feathers by terming Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a "patriot". Prior to it, she claimed that the then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to her "curse".

    Party chief Amit Shah as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur apologised and decided to observe "silence" for 63 hours as a mark of penance.

    She was even asked to apologise for her remarks. "After the poll process, time has arrived for soul searching. During this period, if my words have hurt the patriots, I apologise for it. As per the decorum of public life and to repent, I am observing a 21-prahar silence and will undergo hard penance," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

    lok-sabha-home

    More KAMAL NATH News

    Read more about:

    kamal nath madhya pradesh sadhvi pragya singh thakur

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 14:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue