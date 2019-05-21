Kamal Nath govt set to reopen murder case against BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 21: BJP candidate for Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur could be in trouble again, as the Kamal Nath government of Madhya Pradesh is set to reopen the RSS Pracharak Sunil Joshi murder case in which she was prime accused, but was acquitted by the NIA court in 2017.

Joshi, once an aide of Takur, was shot dead on December 29, 2007, in Dewas Industrial Area police station limits. The probe initially hit a dead-end, but the arrest of one person in Rajasthan led the district police to Thakur and seven others in the case. However, all of them were acquitted on February 1, 2017, due to lack of evidence against them.

Ready for floor test, says Kamal Nath as BJP demands MP govt to prove majority

Thakur has been at the centre of controversy ever since she was pitched as the BJP's candidate against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal. She recently ruffled feathers by terming Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a "patriot". Prior to it, she claimed that the then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to her "curse".

Party chief Amit Shah as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur apologised and decided to observe "silence" for 63 hours as a mark of penance.

She was even asked to apologise for her remarks. "After the poll process, time has arrived for soul searching. During this period, if my words have hurt the patriots, I apologise for it. As per the decorum of public life and to repent, I am observing a 21-prahar silence and will undergo hard penance," she said in a tweet in Hindi.