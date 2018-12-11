Home News India Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot first preference of high command for CM’s post in MP and Rajasthan

New Delhi, Dec 11: After the election, the selection of chief ministerial candidates has started especially in the states where the Congress is likely to form the government that is Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

Sources said that Kamal Nath is leading in the race for chief minister in Madhya Pradesh over his rival Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia while former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot may become the chief minister for the third time in the state as he is the appears to be the first choice for the post. However, the name of state party president Sachin Pilot too was in the reckoning. But Gehlot and Kamal Nath are first preference for their respective states.

Chhattisgarh is the only state where Congress emerged strong and has won 60 seats with a clear majority. The name of state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel leader of opposition in state Assembly T S Singh Deo is in the reckoning. The meeting of the congress leader is still continuing in all these states.