Kamal Hassan asks why Govt of India afraid of plebiscite in Kashmir

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Chennai, Feb 18: In what may lead to major political controversy, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan demanded plebiscite in Kashmir. He asked why the Government of India is afraid of holding the plebiscite.

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Hassan at an event in Chennai on Sunday, asked, "Why India is not holding a plebiscite in Kashmir? What are they (Indian government) afraid of?"

He has raised the issue of plebiscite when the country is in the shock of Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

Kamal Hassan urged for dialogue between Pakistan and India is the only solution to stop the violence.

"Why do the soldiers die? Why should our home's watchman die? If politicians on both sides (in India & in Pakistan) behave properly, no soldier needs to die. The Line of Control will be under control, " said Kamal Hassan.

"In Azad Kashmir, they are using Jihadi's pictures in trains to portray them as heroes, that is also a foolish thing to do. India also behaves with an equal amount of foolishness, it's not fair. If we want to prove that India is a far better country, then we should not behave like this. There begins the politics, there begins the new political culture," he further said.

What plebiscite in Kashmir?

The United Nations Security Council Resolution 47, adopted on April 21, 1948, concerns the resolution of the Kashmir conflict. After hearing arguments from both India and Pakistan, the Council increased the size of the Commission established by United Nations Security Council Resolution 39 to five members (with representatives of Argentina, Belgium, Colombia, Czechoslovakia and the United States), instructed the Commission to go to the subcontinent and help the governments of India and Pakistan restore peace and order to the region and prepare for a plebiscite to decide the fate of Kashmir.

Secondly, the Resolution recommended a three-step process for the resolution of the dispute. In the first step, Pakistan was asked to withdraw all its nationals from Kashmir. In the second step, India was asked to progressively reduce its forces to the minimum level required for law and order. In the third step, India was asked to appoint a plebiscite administrator nominated by the United Nations who would conduct a free and impartial plebiscite.

The resolution was adopted paragraph by paragraph; no vote on the resolution as a whole was taken.

Both India and Pakistan raised objections to the Resolution. However, they welcomed mediation by the UN Commission. Through its mediation, the Commission amplified and amended the Security Council Resolution, adopting two resolutions of its own, which were accepted by both India and Pakistan.