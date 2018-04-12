Kamal Haasan writes open letter to Modi on Cauvery management issue

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his displeasure over the delay in the formation of Cauvery Water Management Board.

In the letter, Haasan said that the people of Tamil Nadu believed the BJP party's primary interest lay in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka which, they felt, was a reason for the delay in setting up the Cauvery Water Management Board.

"It is your duty as the Prime Minister of our country to prove this wrong by immediately acting as per the Supreme Court order," the letter said.

Taking to Twitter, Haasan said,''You have to constitute Cauvery Water Management board for the betterment of Tamil and Kannadiga people. That's your duty. Whatever I haven't said through this video, I shall include in a letter that I'm writing to you.''

Kamal Haasan's letter comes the same day on which PM Modi is visiting Tamil Nadu to attend the Defence Expo 2018 in Mahabalipuram.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day