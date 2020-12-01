Kamal Haasan wants PM Modi to have a dialogue with farmers

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Dec 01: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have a dialogue with farmers agitating in Delhi and redress their grievances.

Addressing a press conference here to announce former IAS official Santhosh Babu joining his party, Haasan, answering a question, said a dialogue with farmers was overdue.

"All he (Prime Minister) has to do is look at my farmers. Have a dialogue, it is long overdue. You must have a dialogue. Because it is very important for the nation. You also believe in the good of the nation. Agriculture must be taken care of. This is not a request." Haasan said.

Party lines should blur in matters like these and efforts must be taken to address the concerns, he said. The MNM chief said it was not good for the country to allow more and more voices to support protesters, apparently indicating that before the agitation intensified further, government should intervene and redress the grievances of farmers.

On the Modi government's handling of the farmers agitation, he said, "I like the sound of the violin. But not now. You can't be playing the violin now, when Rome is aflame." Thousands of farmers were camping at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear would dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash are likely to meet representatives of over 30 protesting farmer organisations. "We'll discuss how to resolve their issues. Government will reach solution after hearing them," Agriculture Minister Tomar said before meeting farmers. On Monday, the farmers said that they have come to the national capital for a "decisive battle" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their "mann ki baat". They said that they would continue their agitation until their demands were met.

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, led by the DMK have already urged the Prime Minister to meet the protesting farmers and make an unconditional assurance to them on the rollback of three farm laws. To a question on striking electoral deals with other parties for Assembly elections 2021, Haasan said, "we will talk about alliances only at the appropriate time."

Asked if he would seek support from Rajinikanth ahead of the Assembly elections 2021, he shot back asking, "I have decided to go door-to-door to seek support. Will I miss my friend?"