    Kamal Haasan undergoes leg surgery, will be discharged in four-five days

    By
    |

    Chennai, Jan 19: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday underwent a leg surgery at a Chennai hospital and is doing well, his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Kamal Haasan

    Makkal Needhi Maiam chief had on Sunday said he would be undergoing a follow-up surgery on his leg. Shruti and Akshara took to Twitter on Tuesday to update followers on the veteran actor's health following the surgery, which they said was a success.

    "We would like to begin by thanking you for your overwhelming support, prayers, and genuine concern regarding our father's recent medical procedure. We are happy to inform all of you that the surgery was a success!", the statement read.

    The surgery was performed at Sri Ramchandra Hospital in Chennai. Shruti and Akshara said the doctors, attendees and the hospital management are taking good care of their father.

      "He is in good spirits and working towards speedy recovery. He will return home in four to five days. After a few days of rest and recuperating from the surgery, he shall be ready to interact with people as always." The Haasan sisters expressed gratitude to people for the love and blessings showered on their father. "We are grateful that your good energy will be a big part of your speedy recovery!," the statement concluded.

      kamal haasan surgery

