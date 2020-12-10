Kamal Haasan to launch election campaign on Dec 13

YouTube
    Chennai, Dec 10: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan will launch his campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from December 13 onwards, the party said on Thursday.

    The actor-politician will embark on his first phase of campaign between December 13-16, MNM Vice President, Dr R Mahendran said in a release here.

    During this four-day schedule, Haasan will cover Madurai, Theni, Dindugul, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Kanniyakumari districts, he added. Haasan had launched MNM in February 2018 and the party had faced last year's Lok Sabha elections but could not return any MP.

