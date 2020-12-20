'Ready to shed ego': Kamal Haasan does not rule out striking deal with Rajinikanth

Kamal Haasan takes on AIADMK over MG Ramachandran's legacy again

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Dec 20: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday yet again joined issue with the ruling AIADMK over late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran's (MGR) legacy, saying anyone who had ideals like the stalwart could be his "heir".

His party had ideals like him and therefore, "we are his extension," Haasan said at a poll rally, days after chief minister and AIADMK Co-coordinator K Palaniswami said no one other than the ruling party can lay claim to MGR's legacy.

Incidentally, the MNM's very slogan "Naalai Namadey" (Tomorrow belongs to us) has a connect to MGR, Mr Haasan said in an obvious reference to a hit movie featuring the late matinee idol in the lead role, with a titular song from the same film being a hit number.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are expected to be held in April-May 2021.

Haasan said questions were being asked if he was taking MGR's name with an eye on polls but "it means you have not seen or heard anything."

"Our first slogan is Naalai Namadey. We are not the ones making money by repeatedly taking that name (of MGR). We are taking the name of (Mahatma) Gandhi as well as that of MGR, (EVR) Periyar and (BR) Ambedkar," he said at his campaign at Porur.

"We believe in all their good intentions becoming our intentions. We have that compassion of MGR who wanted poor students to come to school and have food (and so) we are his extension," Haasan added.

MG Ramachandran introduced the popular nutritious meal scheme for school-going children in the state earlier.