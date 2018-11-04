  • search

Kamal Haasan says political parties view welfare of people as 'alms'

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chennai, Nov 4: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan Sunday slammed "existing political parties and politicians" for viewing welfare as "alms" and charged that they indulge in corruption as if it is their full-time occupation.

    Kamal Haasan
    Kamal Haasan

    The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder, in his birthday message to fans and party supporters, exhorted them to take up welfare activities rather than meeting and wishing him.

    The actor will turn 64 on November 7.

    Also Read Repent, kneel before Amma memorial and seek tearful apology: AIADMK to disqualified MLAs

    Haasan told his supporters that his party's approach to politics was 'devoid' of nepotism and "unnecessary individual praise that is generally associated with politics."

    "Existing political parties and politicians view people's welfare as alms that are given to the begging people and continue to indulge in corruption as if it is their full-time occupation," he said in a statement.

    Such entities, he claimed, were "trembling in fear" at the sight of his MNM.

    Haasan, often critical of the ruling AIADMK on issues like corruption, told his party workers that the MNM has the responsibility of leading the state out of this 'unprecedented dark age that we find ourselves in.'

    "A state that is free of corruption, excelling in education, praiseworthy in agriculture, respecting women and ripe for development will be born soon," he said.

    He said he would like his supporters to work for society and not spend their time and effort to meet and greet him on his birthday.

    To mark his birthday, party supporters could take up activities like general medical and blood donation camps from November 7 to 10, focusing on rural areas, the actor said.

    Such camps should be held in areas affected by dengue and swine flu, he said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    kamal haasan chennai

    Story first published: Sunday, November 4, 2018, 20:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue