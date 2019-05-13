"Kamal Haasan's tongue should be cut-off"

India

oi-Vikas SV

Chennai, May 13: Kamal Haasan has stirred a hornet's nest by saying that the first extremist in Independent India was a Hindu, referring to Nathuram Godse.

The BJP accused Kamal Haasan, the leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), of trying to create a rift among two groups in the name of religion.

Kamal Haasan, the leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the BJP said the actor-politician was trying to create a rift among two groups in the name of religion.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Tamilisai Soundararajan said "Uttering nonsense" on a sensitive subject amounts to violating the poll code of conduct.

Now, Tamil Nadu Minister K.T. Rajendra Balaji has reportedly said that Haasan's should be cut off.

"Kamal Haasan's tongue should be cut off for his remarks on Hindu terror. He made these remarks to gain votes of minorities. We can't blame entire community for act of one individual. The Election Commission should take action against the actor and ban his party," Balaji said as per ANI report.

KT Rajenthra Bhalaji is incumbent member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from the Sivakasi constituency. he is an AIADMK leader.

[The first terrorist was a Hindu, his name was Nathuram Godse: Kamal Haasan]

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena slammed Kamal Hassan's comments on Nathuram Godse, saying his theory is a "flop story" and a "useless statement".

"Kamal Hassan is a very good actor. But his theory is a flop story. People do not have sympathy for Godse. Hindus will not tolerate it when their religion is linked with terrorism. There is no difference between Kamal Haasan and Digvijaya Singh. It is a useless statement just to gain publicity," Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said.

Haasan while while campaigning in the town of Aravakurichi in Tamil Nadu's Karur district on Sunday night said in Tamil, ""I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Independent India's first extremist (theevravaadi) was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it starts."