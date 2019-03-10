Kamal Haasan's MNM gets 'Battery Torch' as party symbol

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 10: The Election Commission of India has allotted 'Battery Torch' as common symbol for Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam for upcoming General Elections.

MNM was launched in February 2018 and the party has announced it will contest all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu on its own.

In a communication to MNM, the EC said that the party has been allotted "Battery Torch"symbol.

MNM thanks the Election commision for granting us the "Battery Torch" symbol for the forthcoming elections. So appropriate. @maiamofficial will endeavour to be the “Torch-Bearer” for a new era in TN and Indian politics. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 10, 2019

"MNM thanks the Election commission for granting us the "Battery Torch" symbol for the forthcoming elections. So appropriate. @maiamofficial will endeavour to be the "Torch-Bearer" for a new era in TN and Indian politics," Kamal Haasan wrote on Twitter.

Rajinikanth is yet to launch his party, Kamal has announced that the MNM is ready to contest all 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu the lone seat in neighbouring Puducherry Union Territory.

He had also made it clear that his party would not ally with any other party, but would face the polls alone.