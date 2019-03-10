  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kamal Haasan's MNM gets 'Battery Torch' as party symbol

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 10: The Election Commission of India has allotted 'Battery Torch' as common symbol for Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam for upcoming General Elections.

    Kamal Haasan
    Kamal Haasan

    MNM was launched in February 2018 and the party has announced it will contest all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu on its own.

    In a communication to MNM, the EC said that the party has been allotted "Battery Torch"symbol.

    "MNM thanks the Election commission for granting us the "Battery Torch" symbol for the forthcoming elections. So appropriate. @maiamofficial will endeavour to be the "Torch-Bearer" for a new era in TN and Indian politics," Kamal Haasan wrote on Twitter.

    Rajinikanth is yet to launch his party, Kamal has announced that the MNM is ready to contest all 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu the lone seat in neighbouring Puducherry Union Territory.

    He had also made it clear that his party would not ally with any other party, but would face the polls alone.

    More kamal haasan NewsView All

    Read more about:

    kamal haasan lok sabha elections 2019 central election commission

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue