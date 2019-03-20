Kamal Haasan releases MNM candidates list, says he is interested in contesting
Chennai, Mar 20: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has released the first list of 21 candidates from his party Makkal Needhi Maiam on Wednesday.
The party is expected to release the second on March 24.
On the same day, the party will also release its manifesto and the list of candidates contesting in the assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu, Haasan said.
"All speculation about me contesting will be put to rest on the 24th. Yes, I wish to contest in the elections, but my partymen need to tell me that. I need to take their advice," he said.
MNM's First List
Thrivallur - Dr M Lokarangan
Chennai - north AG Maurya
Central Chennai - Kameela Nazer
Thiruperumbur - Shivakumar
Arakonam - N Rajendran
Vellore - R Suresh
Krishnagiri - S Sreedaranya
Dharmapuri - I Rajashekaran
Villipuram - Adv Anbuinvazhamozhi
Salem - Prabhu
Nilagiri - Adv Rajendran
Dindigul - Dr S sudhakar
Trichy - V Anandarajan
Chidambaram - T Ravi
Mailadudorai - Rafaullah
Nagapattinam - Kuruvai
Theni - S Radhakrishnan
Tuticorin - TPS Pon Kumaravel
Tirunelveli - Velimallai
Kanyakumari - Ebinizar
Puducherry - MAS Subramanium