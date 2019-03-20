Kamal Haasan releases MNM candidates list, says he is interested in contesting

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Mar 20: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has released the first list of 21 candidates from his party Makkal Needhi Maiam on Wednesday.

The party is expected to release the second on March 24.

On the same day, the party will also release its manifesto and the list of candidates contesting in the assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu, Haasan said.

Also Read | 'How can you be so careless': Kamal Haasan slams AIADMK over Pollachi case

"All speculation about me contesting will be put to rest on the 24th. Yes, I wish to contest in the elections, but my partymen need to tell me that. I need to take their advice," he said.

MNM's First List

Thrivallur - Dr M Lokarangan

Chennai - north AG Maurya

Central Chennai - Kameela Nazer

Thiruperumbur - Shivakumar

Arakonam - N Rajendran

Vellore - R Suresh

Krishnagiri - S Sreedaranya

Dharmapuri - I Rajashekaran

Villipuram - Adv Anbuinvazhamozhi

Salem - Prabhu

Nilagiri - Adv Rajendran

Dindigul - Dr S sudhakar

Trichy - V Anandarajan

Chidambaram - T Ravi

Mailadudorai - Rafaullah

Nagapattinam - Kuruvai

Theni - S Radhakrishnan

Tuticorin - TPS Pon Kumaravel

Tirunelveli - Velimallai

Kanyakumari - Ebinizar

Puducherry - MAS Subramanium