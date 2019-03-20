  • search
    Kamal Haasan releases MNM candidates list, says he is interested in contesting

    Chennai, Mar 20: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has released the first list of 21 candidates from his party Makkal Needhi Maiam on Wednesday.

    The party is expected to release the second on March 24.

    On the same day, the party will also release its manifesto and the list of candidates contesting in the assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu, Haasan said.

    Also Read | 'How can you be so careless': Kamal Haasan slams AIADMK over Pollachi case

    "All speculation about me contesting will be put to rest on the 24th. Yes, I wish to contest in the elections, but my partymen need to tell me that. I need to take their advice," he said.

    MNM's First List

    Thrivallur - Dr M Lokarangan

    Chennai - north AG Maurya

    Central Chennai - Kameela Nazer

    Thiruperumbur - Shivakumar

    Arakonam - N Rajendran

    Vellore - R Suresh

    Krishnagiri - S Sreedaranya

    Dharmapuri - I Rajashekaran

    Villipuram - Adv Anbuinvazhamozhi

    Salem - Prabhu

    Nilagiri - Adv Rajendran

    Dindigul - Dr S sudhakar

    Trichy - V Anandarajan

    Chidambaram - T Ravi

    Mailadudorai - Rafaullah

    Nagapattinam - Kuruvai

    Theni - S Radhakrishnan

    Tuticorin - TPS Pon Kumaravel

    Tirunelveli - Velimallai

    Kanyakumari - Ebinizar

    Puducherry - MAS Subramanium

