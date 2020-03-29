Kalyan Jewellers earmarks Rs. 10 crores to fight COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thrissur, March 29: Kalyan Jewellers, announced that it would set aside Rs 10 crore towards the cause of fighting the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The company will partner with local and government bodies to ensure that the funds are allocated in a meaningful and efficient manner.

Ensuring availability of supplies and providing food and other essentials to the vulnerable sections of society, will be giving top priority.

Talking about this decision, T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, "the situation created by COVID-19, and the tremendous impact that the pandemic has had on humanity globally, is unprecedented. These have proved to be very challenging times, and our Central and State Governments are doing everything they can, to combat this. We at Kalyan Jewellers understand the magnitude of this crisis, and would like to extend our humble contribution of Rs 10 Crores towards the fight against COVID-19."

The company vowed to collaborate with various local as well as government bodies to ensure that the funds are allocated to deserving projects. The fund will be primarily used to provide food and other essentials to the vulnerable sections of society, who have been affected or displaced by this pandemic.

Early last week, the CMD of Kalyan Jewellers had issued a letter addressed to all employees, announcing that there would be no salary cuts in non-operational showrooms.

In the letter, the company also committed to pay all its over 8000 employees their full March and April salaries, regardless of the impact on Kalyan Jewellers' overall business.

This COVID-19 relief announcement of Rs 10 Crore is in line with Kalyan Jewellers' ongoing philanthropic initiatives.