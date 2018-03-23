Not keen on NIA probe into Kalburgi’s murder case: Govt tells SC

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra to file an affidavit in the scholar MM Kalburgi's murder case within four weeks.

The governmnet informed the court that it was not keen on the NIA probe into the murder case as it is not a scheduled offence an offence doesn't come under the ambit of NIA Act.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud was hearing the submissions from Krishna Kumar, lawyer appearing for Umadevi Kalburgi, wife of the deceased author, MM Kalburgi.

She had moved the apex court seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the murder of her husband MM Kalburgi.

Umadevi, in her petition, had alleged that the same organisation's shooters were allegedly involved behind the murders of her husband MM Kalburgi, Pansare and Dabholkar.

On 30 August, 2015, MM Kalburgi - writer, scholar and rationalist - was shot dead by two unidentified men in Dharwad, Karnataka.

Kalburgi was a Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer of old Kannada literature. The well-known scholar and epigraphist was 77 years old. His murder was the third instance in two years where a rationalist author had been killed.

