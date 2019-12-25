Kalam’s Vision 2020: Maintain 11 per cent GDP to become economically developed

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 25: Back in 2011, Dr. A P J Kalam had said that by the year 2020, India would be economically developed, provided India maintained 10 to 11 per cent GDP.

Kalam was speaking about the success of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and his 'Vision 2020' to make India economically developed by 2020 at the banquet organised by Indian Consul General, in Chicago. He said that India's "economic growth must sustain population growth."

On the Indo-Pak relations, the late former President of India had said that he was confident that India and Pakistan can work for people's economic development.

"Europe fought for more than 100 years for peace and has formed the European Union with 28 members, so why not our South Asian nations?" Kalam said.

He, however, also expressed the need for a corruption-free India for the country's development.

Talking about his 'Providing Urban Amenities in Rural Areas (PURA)' policy, Kalam said it would bring development in India and bridge the gap.

He said there was a digital divide in villages, and the PURA system that has been evolved would bridge the gaps between the villages and cities.

Kalam stressed on the need for a clean and green environment, energy, education for women, control on population, to ensure safe drinking water and adequate amenities in the rural areas in India.

PURA aims at providing urban resources like safe drinking water, street lights, education, healthcare and telecom services in villages.

He said that we need to provide adequate amenities to make it sustainable. On Sunday, the former president visited Fermilab in Batavia and later attended a reception at the Oak Brook Mariott hosted by the Indo-American Center.