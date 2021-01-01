Kajol's digital debut 'Tribhanga' to premiere on Netflix on January 15

Irrfan Khan's 'The Song of the Scorpions' set to hit theatres in 2021

India

pti-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jan 01: Actor Kajol''s maiden digital project "Tribhanga" is set to release on streaming platform Netflix on January 15.

The multi-generational story, directed by actor Renuka Shahane is backed by Kajol''s husband, actor-producer Ajay Devgn, in collaboration with Bannijay Asia and Siddharth P Malhotra''s Alchemy Films.

"Tribhanga, matlab, tedhi, medhi, crazy, but sexy. #Tribhanga, premieres 15 January, only on Netflix," Kajol wrote on Twitter.

The film, which derives its title from an Odissi dance pose, is described as a heartwarming storyline that looks at the importance of family in everyday lives.

"Tribhanga'''' is a story of three women from the same household who belong to different generations.

Set in Mumbai, it weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to the present day.

The film also stars Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.