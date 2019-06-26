  • search
    Kailash Vijayvargiya's son arrested for thrashing civic official

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Indore, June 26: Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA from Madhya Pradesh Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer who had come for an anti-encroachment drive in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Earlier an FIR was registered against Akash at MG Road police station in Indore under IPC 353, 294, 506, 147, 148. After his arrest, the police has taken him to the district court where he will be produced.

    Akash is the son of senior BJP leader and National General Secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya. The FIR against Akash was registered after he was caught on camera thrashing the Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat.

    A video of the incident went viral. The dramatic scenes, of the young politician and his supporters chasing the official with a bat, took place in full public view, in the presence of policemen and television crews when the officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive, reports said.

    The video shows Akash threatening the staff to leave the area within ten minutes or face consequences. The corporation's staff had come to break a dilapidated house at Ganji Compound in view of the monsoon season.

    However, residents of the area started protesting and called the legislator. According to local media reports, Akash said that he was angry as the corporation officer had grabbed a woman and abused her. BJP leader Hitesh Bajpai told India Today that Akash thrashed the officer because he had asked for a bribe. "You can put Akash behind the bars for using a cricket bat to beat up an officer but what about the officer who was asking for bribe," Bajpai said.

    Akash, however, justified his actions by saying "This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism. 'Aavedan, nivedan aur fir dana dan' this is our line of action. "

    A few days back, an FIR was lodged against Akash and 50 others at the MG Road Police Station under Section 188 for burning the effigy of Chief Minister Kamal Nath while protesting against power cuts in the city, local media reported.

