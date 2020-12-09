Kailash Satyarthi to speak on ‘Globalising Compassion for Children’

India

By Anuj Cariappa

Mission Better Tomorrow (MBT) is a global collective united in the task of creating young change leaders and making creative and meaningful social interventions. P Vijayan IPS, Inspector General of Police, known for various impactful children-centred programmes, is the key mentor of the MBT.

The hugely popular Pos-Poss Friday Talk series is a flagship programme of MBT. Pos-Poss stands for Positivity (Pos) and explore Possibilities (Poss). The aim of the series is to inspire people a to stay positive and not give up hope.

This is done by inviting eminent personalities, who are the torch bearers of society by virtue of their indomitable spirit and have them interact on various topics.

As a part of scaling up MBT activities and to reach out to more people with the message of positivity and possibilities, a Global edition of Pos-Poss Talk Series is being rolled out. Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, known for his outstanding work for the protection of child-rights will be the speaker in the first talk under the Pos-Poss Global Series, to be held on December 11, 2020 at 7 pm IST. He will speak on the theme "Globalising Compassion for Children".

Since the inception of Pos-Poss, more than 75 speakers have interacted with people across the world. This first of its kind ever online talk series reaches on an average three million live audience every week through the social media channels of MBT. Eminent speakers who have been featured in the show included Mohanlal, renowned actor; S.D. Shibulal, former CEO, Infosys; and many senior diplomats, top officers from Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service, writers, celebrated sports personalities and social leaders. The entire talk series is partnered with UNICEF.

The talk by Kailash Satyarthi can be viewed through the social media channels of MBT:

http://facebook.com/mbtunited

http://instagram.com/mbtunited

http://youtube.com/mbtunited