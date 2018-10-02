  • search

Kailash Satyarthi to be chief guest at RSS’ annual Vijayadashami celebration

By
    New Delhi, Oct 2: Nobel peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi will be the chief guest at the Vijayadashami celebration of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur on October 18, 2018. This is an annual celebration for the RSS in which one chief guest is invited. The programme will be organised at Reshmi Bagh ground.

    RSS sources informed that Child Right activist and Nobel laureate will grace the occasion in the presence of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. The Sarsanghchal will give his annual speech (udbodhan) on the occasion. Last year the RSS invited Sant Nirmal Das Maharaj, a Dalit Sikh religious leader from Jalandhar, as the chief guest for its annual Vijayadashami function.

    The Vijayadashami function is one of the most important events in the RSS' annual calendar and inviting Sant Nirmal Das, the chief of Sri Guru Ravidass Sadhu sect of Punjab, to the event is being viewed as RSS's effort to reach out to Dalit community.

    Now inviting Kailash Satyarthi will also give the message that how the RSS is concerned with the cause of children. Satyarthi is involved in lots of social work besides child right.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 19:47 [IST]
