    Kailash Choudhary is PM's surprise pick from Rajasthan

    New Delhi, May 30: Kailash Choudhary, who fought one of the most challenging contests in Rajasthan is the surprise inclusion in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

    Choudhary, 40, defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh, who contested as a Congress candidate.

    Kailash Choudhary
    Kailash Choudhary Image courtesy: Facebook

    Manvendra Singh had quit the BJP in October last year after differences with then chief minister Vasundhara Raje over the issue of 'swabhiman' or self-respect as his father was sidelined and denied ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

    Despite losing in the assembly election in December, Kailash Choudhary was picked to fight Manvendra Singh, reportedly at the Sangh's insistence.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sworn in this evening for a second straight term after his BJP's incredible victory in the national election.

    List of new ministers of India 2019

    In the past 24 hours, several meetings have been held at the homes of PM Modi and Amit Shah, who is also being talked about as one of the key inclusions in the new cabinet.

    The BJP has once again repeated its performance of 2014 by winning all 25 Lok Sabha seats. However, this time the vote share of the saffron party in Rajasthan which is 58.45 is three-per cent more as compared to the last general elections.

    Despite Congress winning 100 seats in the assembly polls five months ago, it failed to sweep a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls results of which were declared on Thursday.

