Kafeel Khan's brother writes to Prez, PM; alleges laxity in probing attack on family member

Gorakhpur, Jun 26: A brother of Dr Kafeel Khan, an accused in the Gorakhpur medical negligence case, has alleged police laxity in probing a recent attack on another member of their family.

In a letter to the president and the prime minister, Adeel Khan said, "My brother (Kashif Khan) was shot at on June 10 and since then, the police have not been able to get any clue about the miscreants." He alleged that the case was related to BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and the police were not able to take action against him and his accomplices.

At a press conference in Lucknow on June 17, Dr Kafeel Khan had expressed suspicion that Paswan was behind the attack on his brother, which was termed "baseless" by the Bansgaon MP.

In his letter dated June 21, a copy of which was also sent to the Union home minister, the Uttar Pradesh governor, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, the National Human Rights Commission, the United Nations and its India office in New Delhi, Adeel Khan also alleged that Superintendent of Police (city) Vinay Kumar Singh and Circle Officer, Gorakhpur Pravin Kumar Singh were "colluding" with Paswan.

He demanded that an "honest" police officer be asked to look into the case. When contacted, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gorakhpur, Shalabh Mathur said, "The Kotwali inspector is investigating the case under the Kotwali circle officer. We are moving in the right direction and probing the case on the basis of facts and evidence, not merely on allegations. The investigation might take some time, but the culprits will be arrested."

PTI

