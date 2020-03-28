Kabul: The ISIS-ISI bonhomie was spoken about in this 2019 IB report

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 28: A December 2019 Intelligence Bureau report had said that the ISI and ISIS would come together to target Indian missions in Afghanistan. The report gains significance in the wake of the Gurdwara attack in Kabul that claimed 25 lives.

The report in 2019 had said that the ISI would task operatives of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba to help the ISIS to carry out attacks. In the Kabul attack, the name of Mawlawai Aslam Farooqi, a Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Tayiba operative has cropped up. He was tasked by the ISI and investigations so far have shown that he had led the strike.

The 2019 IB report had said that there is a plot that has been hatched to bomb the Indian missions in Afghanistan. The report further stated that the ISI has tasked the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the Islamic State in Afghanistan to carry out the bombings. The ISIS in Afghanistan has a large number of Indians. Most of the Indians who are part of the ISIS Khorasan in Afghanistan are from Kerala.

Indian missions in Afghanistan will be targets of ISI-ISIS sponsored suicide bombings

The report said that the attacks are being coordinated in Pakistan and are being overseen by one Saifulla who is a native of Lahore. The report also says that the attacks would be in the nature of a suicide bombing and 5 persons have been trained for the operation.

It may be recalled that the Jaish-e-Mohammad in association with the Taliban had hatched similar plots. In the year 2008, a suicide bombing outside the Indian embassy had claimed 40 lives. The Indian missions have been the primary targets of these groups.