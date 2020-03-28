Kabul Gurdwara attack: Kerala operative was one of the earliest recruits in Khorasan module

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 28: A recruit from Kerala has been identified as one of the suspects in the Kabul Gurdwara attack that claimed 25 lives earlier this week.

Identified as Mohammad Mushin, he hailed from Kannur in Kerala, officials from the Intelligence Bureau confirmed. His picture was published by Naba, an Islamic State magazine, following which his parents identified him.

His mother said that she had received a message on Telegram by an associate of his son.

The associate told the mother that her son had attained martyrdom in Afghanistan. IB sources tell OneIndia that Muhasin had left for Afghanistan in 2018. A year later 21 more persons from Kerala left for Afghanistan to be part of the Islamic State Khorasan, a wing of the outfit that operates out of Afghanistan.

Muhasin had gone to Dubai looking for a job. However he came in contact with some persons part of the Islamic State. The dossier prepared on him states that he was lured into the ISIS by these persons, following which he agreed to travel to Afghanistan. These were early days for the ISIS in Afghanistan and they were at that time setting up their modules in the country.

The ISIS sought to recruit a large number of persons from the sub-continent for their operations in Afghanistan. The officer cited above said that the ISIS did have some success in recruiting persons from India. The largest number of recruits into the ISIS for the Khorasan module were from Kerala, the officer also said.