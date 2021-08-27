Kabul bombings: A narrow escape for 160 Sikhs and Hindus

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 27: It was a narrow escape for around 160 Sikh and Hindu citizens of Afghanistan on Thursday when two blasts took place near the Kabul Airport. These members who managed to escape the carnage have now taken refuge inside a Gurudwara.

    Image credit: @mssirsa
    145 Afghan Sikhs and 15 Hindus were at the spot last night a few hours before the blasts took place outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport. They were trying to make their way out of the country.
    The group however returned earlier on Thursday. Hours later suicide bombers struck outside the airport, following which nearly 40 people died. The Islamic State Khorasan Province has claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee said that the group of Sikhs and Hindus may have managed to escape the carnage. Today's Kabul Airport explosion has happened at exactly the same place where they were standing yesterday, Sirsa said. We thank the almighty that such a thing did not happen yesterday, he also said in a Tweet accompanied by images.

    X