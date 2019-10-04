K2 cocktail: Why Pakistan’s Kashmir-Khalistan operation should worry India

New Delhi, Oct 04: Over the past few weeks, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has learnt that Pakistan is activating an operation called K2. This stands for Kashmir-Khalistan.

Pakistan wants to create trouble in both states and if one goes by the recent incidents in both states, it makes it amply clear that the operation is already underway.

In Kashmir, it has roped in the Jaish-e-Mohammad, while in Punjab it is the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF).

Khalistan terrorists using online accounts of jail inmates to transfer money, fund terror

While the terror situation in Kashmir has always been worrisome, the problem is in Punjab. The KZF has managed to get in a lot of ammunition over the past couple of weeks. They have done so through road as well used drones to drop in the arms. Punjab Police officers have found that in the past two weeks, the KZF has brought in the consignment of arms at least thrice.

The ISI wants to create trouble in both Punjab and Kashmir and in this regard, it is not only trying to infiltrate its terrorists but also spruce up the Khalistan movement in Punjab.

The Intelligence has on several occasions spoken about this dual plan by Pakistan. What is worrisome is that it would activate these plans simultaneously so that the Indian security forces are kept busy in both the states.

Earlier the Intelligence agencies had warned that both the Islamic terrorists and the Khalistan militants would come together to carry out big attacks in India. The Intelligence Bureau has warned that a terror group called the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) and several pro-Khalistan groups have come together.

Drones from Pakistan dropping off arms in Punjab: Police find an ISI-Khalistan terror link

The Khalistan forces are known to have support in several countries such as Italy, Canada, United Kingdom and even in the United States. However, the primary support for the terror modules comes from Pakistan.

Security is already high in Kashmir and by activating a series of modules in Punjab, the ISI is looking to distract the security forces in both states. The security forces would have their hands full, once K2 is activated, a source in the IB tells OneIndia.

The idea is to exploit sentiments in Punjab and Kashmir. There has been a surge in the activities of the ISI backed Khalistani activists over the past couple of years. Several leaders have come out to say that Pakistan wants to divide the Sikh community.

IB officials say that along with the rise of Khalistan terrorists, one must worry more about the separatism as well. Recently, a former top cop from Punjab, Shashi Kant said that the pro-Khalistan activists are trying to set up base in the United Kingdom, especially in Birmingham city.

Why rise of Khalistan separatism should worry India more

India has been raising concerns about pro-Khalistan elements in Pakistan misusing the Kartarpur corridor project. India handed over a dossier detailing how Sikh pilgrims visiting shrines in Pakistan were being subjected to pro-Khalistan propaganda.

A detailed dossier listing out the activities of the pro-Khalistan groups was handed over to Islamabad by India. The dossier, which was handed over during the Kartarpur Corridor talks at the Wagah border speaks about the various activities of the pro-Khalistan groups, including the Sikhs for Justice. The SJF was recently banned in India.