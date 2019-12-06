K Vijay Kumar, the man who nabbed Veerappan appointed to MHA

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 06: Former advisor to the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, K Vijay Kumar, has been appointed as a senior security advisor in the Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah, an official order said.

The 1975-batch officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) will "advise the ministry on security-related matters of Union Territory of J&K and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected States," the order said.

The appointment order issued by the Union Home Ministry on December 3 stated that 67-year-old Kumar will be in the position for a period of one year from the date of his taking charge. Kumar has served as the Director-General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Director of the National Police Academy in Hyderabad and his most talked-about stint was as the chief of the Tamil Nadu police special task force that killed forest brigand Veerappan in 2004.

Will change laws to curb mob lynching: Amit Shah

After his retirement from service and as DG, CRPF in 2012, Kumar was appointed as senior security advisor (LWE) in the Home Ministry then headed by Rajnath Singh.