  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    K'taka rape case: 5 students arrested for raping Dalit woman, filming the act

    By
    |

    Mangaluru, July 04: Five students of a prestigious college in in Dakshina Kannada district Puttur were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abducting and raping a Dalit collegemate and threatening her with videos of the act.

    The students are of BBA and BCom, who were apprehended about four months after the crime as the videos went viral and came to the notice of police. The arrested have been identified as Gurunandan and Sunil of Puttur and Prajwal, Kishan and Prakhyath from Bantwal, all aged 19 years, police said.

    Ktaka rape case: 5 students arrested for raping Dalit woman, filming the act
    Representational Image

    District superintendent of police, Laxmi Prasad, has noted that malicious propaganda about personal matters of the girl in question, her academic credentials etc is being resorted to on in social media.

    He has also warned that making such information public is tantamount to violation of law and would face legal action.

    UP: Man raises false alarm of wife being raped, arrested for misguiding police

    Meanwhile, the photograph of a girl, who is in no way related to this incident, is also being circulated in the social media. This has embarrassed the girl and her family.

    A suo motu case have been registered following circulation of the videos. The case was registered at the Puttur Women Police Station and two teams were formed to nab the accused.

    They have been charged under IPC 341 (wrongful restraint), 376 (d) (gang rape), the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and IT Act.

    More STUDENTS News

    Read more about:

    students rape video karnataka arrested

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 16:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue