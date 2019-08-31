K'taka Mahila Congress protests against deputy CM Savadi who was caught watching porn

Bengaluru, Aug 31: The Karnataka Mahila Congress workers protest against Deputy Chief Minister of the state Laxman Savadi on Saturday as he has been chosen as deputy CM. The protestants showed resentment due to Savadi's past record of being caught while watching porn clip in his mobile phone in the state assembly.

Congress leader Pushpa Amarnath says, "He was caught watching porn in our State Assembly (in 2012), we urge BJP President Amit Shah and PM Modi to sack him."

After Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chose BJP MLA Laxman Savadi as one of his deputies, several senior BJP leaders have expressed resentment and questioned his induction into the cabinet.

Earlier, Savadi was in news in 2012 after he was caught watching a porn clip on his phone in the state assembly along with another minister, CC Patil, who has been had been allotted Mines and Geology ministry in Yediyurappa's cabinet presently. The two ministers then quit following public outrage.

Savadi had denied watching porn in the assembly and said that he was "watching the footage to prepare for a discussion on the ill-effects of a rave party".

News channels positioned in the media gallery of the state assembly had captured the footage of the ministers watching a clip on the phone, earlier.

The clip showed Savadi watching a video on the mobile phone and then showing it to Patil. The video appeared to show a woman dancing, undressing and then having sex, BBC had reported. The incident had brought huge embarrassment for the BJP.

An intriguing thing is, Savadi, who has been made the Deputy Chief Minister, is neither a member of the Assembly nor the Council.

According to the news agency, Savadi comes from the dominant Lingayat community to which Yediyurappa also belongs. He was considered for DCM post to grow the second rung of leadership in the party from the Belagavi region.