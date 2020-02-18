K'taka HC directs local court to speed up rape-accused, self-styled godman Nithyananda's trial

  • search
    Bengaluru, Feb 18: The Karnataka High Court has declined the plea to transfer the trial of rape-accused godman Nithyananda from a local court of Ramanagaram district of Karnataka.

    The HC on Monday, declining a petition filed by the main complainant against him ordered this.

    As per report, in 2019, the petitioner, Lenin Kurappan, moved the HC urging for the trial of rape-accused godman Nithyananda to be moved from Bangalore Rural to Bangalore City, citing inordinate and unwarranted delays in the trial proceedings.

    However, the bench headed by Justice BA Patil, halted the petitioner for dragging the trial and also blamed Kurappan of having a deprecate attitude.

    The High Court also directed the lower court to speed up the trial that has been continuing since 2010.

    Interpol issues Blue Corner Notice to help locate controversial godman Nithyananda

    Nithyananda is an accused in an alleged rape case filed against him in Karnataka.

    Earlier, an FIR was also registered against the self-styled godman on the charges of alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

    Interpol also issued 'Blue Corner Notice' against the controversial godman on the request of Gujarat Police.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 21:31 [IST]
    X