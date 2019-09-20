K'taka govt holds sports meet for senior citizens; 72-year-old brisk-walks 200m to victory

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 20: A sports meet was organised at the Kanteevara Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday by state government for senior citizens, in the lead up to the World Elders' day which falls on October 1. Around 250 senior citizens participated in the event.

A 72-year-old Lalithamma stood first in the 200 metre walk in the 71 to 80 years age category. She was among the 250 elderly citizens who participated in the sports meet at Kanteerava Stadium. However, 81-year-old Sarojamma, won the 100 metres walking race.

Lalithamma had been a long distance runner and had won medals when she was young.

Karnataka: A sports meet was organised at the Kanteevara Stadium in Bengaluru by state govt for senior citizens on September 18, in the lead up to the World Elders' day which falls on October 1. Around 250 senior citizens participated in the event. pic.twitter.com/2I1f8aMewQ — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

But 81-year-old Sarojamma, who won the 100 metres walking race on being asked how she managed to win the race - "Why don't you ask my daughter-in-law who tried to break my legs and abandon me for the sake of property?"

Senior citizens who participated in the event also expressed their happiness in taking part in the meet.