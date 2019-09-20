  • search
Trending ISRO E-Cigarettes
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    K'taka govt holds sports meet for senior citizens; 72-year-old brisk-walks 200m to victory

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Sep 20: A sports meet was organised at the Kanteevara Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday by state government for senior citizens, in the lead up to the World Elders' day which falls on October 1. Around 250 senior citizens participated in the event.

    72-year-old brisk-walks 200m to victory

    A 72-year-old Lalithamma stood first in the 200 metre walk in the 71 to 80 years age category. She was among the 250 elderly citizens who participated in the sports meet at Kanteerava Stadium. However, 81-year-old Sarojamma, won the 100 metres walking race.

    Lalithamma had been a long distance runner and had won medals when she was young.

    But 81-year-old Sarojamma, who won the 100 metres walking race on being asked how she managed to win the race - "Why don't you ask my daughter-in-law who tried to break my legs and abandon me for the sake of property?"

    Senior citizens who participated in the event also expressed their happiness in taking part in the meet.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru senior citizens

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 8:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue