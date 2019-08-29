K'taka: Congress leaders stage protest against BSY govt's failure to tackle flood-crisis

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is on a day-long protest in Bengaluru on Thursday. With the presence of all its top. The protest was against BSY government's for failure to get relief funds from the Centre for flood victims in the state. The protest was led by Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao earlier alleging the BJP government he said that state government did not show the courtesy to hear the Congress party on the flood situation. He also added, "We had asked for an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. They did not get the floods declared as national calamity despite such huge loss. They could not get even a rupee released as relief from the Centre."

Condemning the "failures" of the government in providing relief to people in flood-hit areas, the Congress has decided to stage a protest today from 10 am to 6 pm in which all party leaders will participate.

Regarding the protest, he also said earlier, "This is to warn the government against any act of negligence and demanding an all-party meeting to discuss the flood situation."