K'taka budget on March 5, Guv's address to the joint session on Feb 17

Bengaluru, Dec 30: Karnataka cabinet on Monday decided to postpone the first legislature session of 2020 to February and scheduled the budget session from March 2.

Earlier this month, the cabinet had decided to hold the first session of the year from January 20 to 30 with the Governor addressing the joint session on the first day.

The postponement of the year's first session has come amid speculations that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is expected to attend the World Economic Forum in Switzerland next month.

"We have decided to hold the legislature session from February 17 to 21, with the Governor addressing the joint session on February 17, and to hold the budget session from March 2," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said. Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting here, he said, the budget for 2020-21 will be presented on March 5.

This will the first budget of Yediyurappa government after coming to power in July this year and the Chief Minister who holds the Finance portfolio will present the budget.

Madhuswamy said the concluding date of the budget session has not been fixed as they wanted to have a detailed discussion and seek approval.

According to reports, Yediyurappa along with Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Mansukh Mandaviya as well as chief ministers - Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh) is expected join over 100 Indian CEOs in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos next month for the WEF's 50th annual meeting.

The Chief Minister also has cabinet expansion on cards. Though Yediyurappa has indicated it may take place some time after 'Sankranti' (January 15), party sources say it may be delayed slightly. It will depend on the Chief Minister's discussion with the party high command in New Delhi, which is yet to take place.