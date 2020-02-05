K'taka: BSY govt places border districts under coronavirus surveillance

Bengaluru, Feb 05: The BS Yediyurappa-led-Karnataka government on Tuesday has placed border districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar and Mysuru under novel coronovirus surveillance following three positive cases in neighbouring Kerala.

Reportedly, on Tuesday the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, State Surveillance Unit, said in a bulletin that till date 81 travellers from the coronavirus-affected countries have been identified and 58 of them are under home isolation.

It was also said in the bulletin, "(the remaining) four Chinese passengers have left the country and two are admitted in a selected isolation hospital."

The bulletin added, so far, 69 samples were been sent for testing; and results of 44 were available and that were also negative cases.

According to PTI report, three students, including a woman medico, from Kerala who studied in Wuhan university in China had tested positive for the virus in the last few days, following which the LDF government declared the epidemic as a 'state calamity' on Monday night.

The department has also asked the people to adhere to the health advisory issued by the State government.

"In case any person with recent travel history to China and other affected countries have developed any symptoms, they are advised to report immediately to call the helpline 104-Arogya Sahayavani," the department said.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh appealed to people to contact the Health Department if they come across anyone with symptoms of the virus.

At Mangaluru International Airport, a health unit comprising doctors and assistants have been formed to screen passengers.

District Health Officer Ramakrishna Rao said that the Mangaluru Airport officials have been instructed to report any case of symptoms of the disease.

Besides this, an isolation ward with ten beds also set up at the government Wenlock Hospital.