K'taka BJP cabinet expansion Live: Oath taking ceremony begins
India
Bengaluru, Aug 20: The oath taking ceremony has begin at RajBhavan in Bengaluru. 17 MLAs to be inducted as ministers. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa proposes names of 17 MLAs to Governor for induction as Cabinet Ministers after finally getting the nod to expand the Karnataka Cabinet on Monday.
Four among the 17 MLAs named in the list of ministers who are taking oath today are from Bengaluru. BJP's R Ashok from Padmanabhanagar Assembly Constituency, V. Somanna representing Govindarajanagar, Nimma Sureshkumar, MLA from Rajajinagar assembly constituency, and Ashwathnarayan from Malleshwaram have all made it into the first list of Cabinet ministers.