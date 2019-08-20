Keep youself updated with latestBengaluru News
K'taka BJP cabinet expansion Live: Guv Vajubhai Vala governs the oath of 17 ministers
India
Bengaluru, Aug 20: The oath taking ceremony of all 17 ministers have concluded with the national anthem at RajBhavan in Bengaluru today. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa proposed names of 17 MLAs to Governor for induction as Cabinet Ministers after finally getting the nod to expand the Karnataka Cabinet on Monday.
CM BSY wishing his cabinet ministers wrote on twitter, "Congratulations to the newly inducted cabinet ministers. Together, let us work towards unveiling a new era of development, growth and prosperity in line with the aspirations of the people of Karnataka and the vision of PM Narendra Modi"
17 ministers take oath to become cabinet ministers in Yediyurappa cabinet The 17 ministers sworn-in today to the Karnataka cabinet (in-order of appearance) are: 1. Govind M Karjol (Mudhol, Bagalkot) 2. CN Ashwath Narayan (Malleshwaram, Bengaluru), 3. Laxamn Sangappa Savadi (Athani, Belagavi), 4. KS Eshwarappa (Shimoga) 5. R Ashoka (Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru) 6. Jagadish Shettar (Hubli-Dharwad Central, Dharwad) 7. B Sreeramulu (Molakalmuru, Chitradurga) 8. S Suresh Kumar (Rajajinagar, Bengaluru) 9. V Somanna (Govindarajanagar, Bengaluru) 10. CT Ravi (Chickamagalur) 11. Basavaraj Bommai (Shiggaon, Haveri) 12. Kota Shrinivas Poojari (Member of Legislative Council) 13. JC Mahdhu Swamy (Chikknayakanhalli, Tumkur) 14. Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil 15. H Nagesh 16. Prabhu Chauhan 17. Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb
Four among the 17 MLAs named in the list of ministers who are taking oath today are from Bengaluru. BJP's R Ashok from Padmanabhanagar Assembly Constituency, V. Somanna representing Govindarajanagar, Nimma Sureshkumar, MLA from Rajajinagar assembly constituency, and Ashwathnarayan from Malleshwaram have all made it into the first list of Cabinet ministers.