K'taka BJP cabinet expansion Live: Guv Vajubhai Vala governs the oath of 17 ministers

Four among the 17 MLAs named in the list of ministers who are taking oath today are from Bengaluru. BJP's R Ashok from Padmanabhanagar Assembly Constituency, V. Somanna representing Govindarajanagar, Nimma Sureshkumar, MLA from Rajajinagar assembly constituency, and Ashwathnarayan from Malleshwaram have all made it into the first list of Cabinet ministers.