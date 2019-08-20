K'taka BJP cabinet expansion Live: Guv Vajubhai Vala governs the oath of 17 ministers

  • search
    Bengaluru, Aug 20: The oath taking ceremony of all 17 ministers have concluded with the national anthem at RajBhavan in Bengaluru today. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa proposed names of 17 MLAs to Governor for induction as Cabinet Ministers after finally getting the nod to expand the Karnataka Cabinet on Monday.

    KS Eshwarappa, takes oath as Karnataka Cabinet Minister, in Bengaluru.
    11:45 AM, 20 Aug
    CM BSY wishing his cabinet ministers wrote on twitter, "Congratulations to the newly inducted cabinet ministers. Together, let us work towards unveiling a new era of development, growth and prosperity in line with the aspirations of the people of Karnataka and the vision of PM Narendra Modi"
    11:36 AM, 20 Aug
    The oath-taking ceremony of the newly inducted cabinet ministers has concluded with the national anthem at Karnataka Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. As many as 17 ministers were sworn-in to the BS Yediyurappa-led state cabinet on Tuesday.
    11:35 AM, 20 Aug
    Independent Lok Sabha MP from Mandya Sumalatha Ambareesh was among the key personalities who attended the oath-taking ceremony of 17 ministers held in Karnataka Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru today.
    11:34 AM, 20 Aug
    17 ministers take oath to become cabinet ministers in Yediyurappa cabinet The 17 ministers sworn-in today to the Karnataka cabinet (in-order of appearance) are: 1. Govind M Karjol (Mudhol, Bagalkot) 2. CN Ashwath Narayan (Malleshwaram, Bengaluru), 3. Laxamn Sangappa Savadi (Athani, Belagavi), 4. KS Eshwarappa (Shimoga) 5. R Ashoka (Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru) 6. Jagadish Shettar (Hubli-Dharwad Central, Dharwad) 7. B Sreeramulu (Molakalmuru, Chitradurga) 8. S Suresh Kumar (Rajajinagar, Bengaluru) 9. V Somanna (Govindarajanagar, Bengaluru) 10. CT Ravi (Chickamagalur) 11. Basavaraj Bommai (Shiggaon, Haveri) 12. Kota Shrinivas Poojari (Member of Legislative Council) 13. JC Mahdhu Swamy (Chikknayakanhalli, Tumkur) 14. Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil 15. H Nagesh 16. Prabhu Chauhan 17. Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb
    11:33 AM, 20 Aug
    Laxman Savadi takes oath as minister in CM's cabinet
    11:23 AM, 20 Aug
    B Sriramulu takes oath as minister in CM BSY's cabinet.
    11:16 AM, 20 Aug
    Suresh Kumar takes oath as minister in CM BSY's cabinet.
    11:14 AM, 20 Aug
    The dominant Lingayat community, which is also BJP's core voterbase in Karnataka, has been rewarded with the lion's share in state cabinet. The party has included eight people from this caste grouping (including Yediyurappa) into the cabinet.
    11:07 AM, 20 Aug
    Four among the 17 MLAs named in the list of ministers who are taking oath today are from Bengaluru. BJP's R Ashok from Padmanabhanagar Assembly Constituency, V. Somanna representing Govindarajanagar, Nimma Sureshkumar, MLA from Rajajinagar assembly constituency, and Ashwathnarayan from Malleshwaram have all made it into the first list of Cabinet ministers.
    11:04 AM, 20 Aug
    Governor Vajubhai Vala administered oath to 17 MLAs as ministers at the Raj Bhavan today. Jagadish Shettar, B Sreeramulu, Suresh Kumar were among those to have been sworn in.
    10:49 AM, 20 Aug
    C N Ashwath Narayan & Govind M Karjol take oath as Karnataka Cabinet Ministers, in Bengaluru.
    10:48 AM, 20 Aug
