K'taka Assembly by-polls: Sec 144 to be impose in Bengaluru from Dec 3 to 6

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Benagaluru, Nov 30: Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly by-election section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area) will be imposed from December 3 to 6 in some areas of Bengaluru the police said on Saturday.

Reportedly, the by-election constituencies which comes under jurisdiction of Bengaluru Comissionerate, areas like- Mahalakshmi Layout, KR Puram, Shivaji Nagar and Yashwantpura will be under section 144 for three days, from December 3 to 6, the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru city Bhaskar Rao, said today.

The Karnataka Assembly by-elections will be held on December 5, 2019. The elections are for the 15 seats that are vacated by rebel JDS and INC MLAs. The counting will be held on December 9.