K'taka: 2 injured after a car in BSY's convoy rams into vehicles

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Dec 31: The Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's secretary S Selva Kumar had a narrow escape on Tuesday, after a car in BSY's convoy rammed into a truck before hitting an auto rickshaw at Yashwantpur, police said.

Reportedly, the incident took place today morning while the chief minister was heading towards Tumakuru. Two people were injured in the accident so far.

Behind the CM's car in the convoy was the car allotted to BSY's secretary S Selva Kumar.

But, Kumar was in the CM's car when the accident took place so he had a narow escape.

The driver of the car reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed against the road divider before colliding with a truck and an auto rickshaw.

According to the police no casualties were reported, but the auto driver and car driver sustained injuries. However, the car is mangled, said the police.