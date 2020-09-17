K P Oli wishes PM Modi on his birthday

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister of Nepal, K P Sharma Oli conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter's 70th birthday.

Oli said that the two leaders will continue to work closely together towards strengthening relations between India and Nepal.

"Warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries," Oli said in a tweet. PM Modi was born on September 17 1950.

The BJP has launched Seva Saptah to mark the PM's birthday. During this programme various activities such as planting of saplings, distribution of fruits in COVID-19 hospitals, donation of artificial limbs and other equipment would be undertaken.