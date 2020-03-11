Jyotiraditya Scindia's complete family tree explained

New Delhi, Mar 11: Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, criticised the Congress saying that the party is not the same as it used to be and is far removed from reality.

Born on 1 January 1971 in Mumbai, Scindia is a politician. He is from the Scindia family that once ruled in Gwalior and is a former Member of Parliament, representing the Guna constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

He was a member of the Congress party and was a Minister of State with independent charge for Power in the cabinet of prime minister Manmohan Singh from October 2012 until May 2014.

He quit the Congress on 10 March, 2020 citing disgruntlement with the top leadership and joined the BJP the following day.

Background:

Scindia is a grandson of Jivajirao Scindia, the last Maharaja of the princely state of Gwalior, who, although joining the Dominion of India in 1947, was allowed his former titles and privileges, including an annual remuneration, called the privy purse.

His parents were Madhavrao Scindia and Madhavi Raje Scindia, former rulers of Gwalior, a Maratha princely state. Upon his death in 1961, his son, Madhavrao Scindia (Jyotiraditya's father) became the last titular Maharajah of Gwalior, as the 26th amendment to the Constitution of India promulgated in 1971, the Government of India abolished all official symbols of princely India, including titles, privileges, and privy purses.

His mother Madhavi Raje Scindia (Kiran Rajya Lakshmi Devi) was great-granddaughter of Prime Minister of Nepal and Maharaja of Kaski and Lamjung Juddha Shamsher Jang Bahadur Rana, a patrilineal descendant of Sardar Ramakrishna Kunwar of Gorkha.

Education:

In 1993, he graduated with an B.A degree in Economics from Harvard College, the undergraduate liberal arts college of Harvard University. In 2001, he received an MBA from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University.

Marriage and children:

He is married to Priyadarshini Raje Scindia of the Gaekwad family of Baroda, from the Maratha Princely state. When Scindia met his wife over a family dinner for the first time in 1991, it is said that he had fallen in love with her at first sight. He was living in the US and she was in Mumbai then. They were finally married in December 1994.

The couple was blessed with two children: Mahanaryaman Scindia (Son) and Ananya Scindia (Daughter). Twenty-four-year-old Mahanaryaman has graduated from Yale University in the US.

He is 5 feet 6 inch or 168 cm tall and weighs in around 75 kg or 165 lbs. His eye and hair colour is black. Scindia has one sister, Chitrangada Raje Scindia who is married to Vikramaditya Singh, prince of Kashmir on 11 December 1987.

Vasundhara Raje and Jyotiraditya Scindia

Vasundhara Raje, Chief Minister of Rajasthan is his paternal aunt. She is the sister of Jyotiraditya Scindia's father Madhavrao Scindia, who died in a plane crash in 2001. Political affiliations have split the Scindias, a royal family from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, right down the middle. The family matriarch and the mother of Vasundhara Raje, Vijayaraje Scindia, was a founder leader of the ruling BJP. Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant is also a BJP lawmaker. Madhavrao Scindia, a former minister, was a senior Congress leader.

Interesting Facts

In 2001, his father died in a plane crash.

Scindia was one of the richest ministers (in UPA government) with assets worth more than Rs. 25

Crores including foreign securities and investments made in India worth over Rs. 16 crores as per a source in 2014.

He has also served as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch in America.

Scindia has also worked as an intern at the UN Economic Development Cell.

In 2016, a man died after colliding with a car carrying Scindia, near Alappuzha in Kerala. He sent his car and driver to the police station after the incident occurred. He tweeted about the incident also.

Apart from his inherited wealth, Scindia has shares in following nine companies: PRS Trustee Company, ARS Trustee Company, MJS Trustee

Company, Priyadarshini Raje Resort, Earth Financial Advisors, Ananya Raje Tavern, Moonrise Financial Advisors, Shivali Financial Advisors, and Mahanaaryaman Resort.

