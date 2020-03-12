  • search
    Jyotiraditya Scindia to arrive in Bhopal today; will hold roadshow

    Bhopal, Mar 12: A massive rally has been planned for Jyotiraditya Scindia, who will return to Bhopal on Thursday, a day after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Scindia will arrive at the BJP office after a grand reception and a road show from the Raja Bhoj Airport has been planned.

    Jyotiraditya Scindia
    Posters welcoming Scindia put up at Bhopal BJP office. Madhya Pradesh BJP is gearing up to stage a grand welcome for Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday.

    He will pay tributes to the statues of Deendayal Upadhyay, Vijayaraje Scindia, Kushabhau Thackeray and the portrait of Madhavrao Scindia.

    Meanwhile, ink was thrown on posters welcoming the newly-inducted BJP leader in Bhopal. Some of the posters which were put up near Polytechnic Chouraha in the MP capital, were also torn.

    Scindia ended his 18 long years of association with the Congress and joined the BJP on Wednesday. Within a few hours of joining, he got a Rajya Sabha ticket from the party.

    New leadership is not given chance in Congress, says Jyotiraditya Scindia after joining BJP

    Former Chief Minister of the state and senior party leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan congratulated Scindia on being chosen as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

      Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "He is the only chap in Congress who could walk into my house anytime." He also retweeted a picture dated December 13, 2018 in which he is flanked by Scinidia and Kamal Nath.

      After Scindia's exit along with 22 MLA's, the Congress'' Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh has been pushed into a political crisis.

