    Jyotiraditya Scindia removes Congress from his Twitter bio, becomes public servant and cricket lover

    New Delhi, Nov 25: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has removed the name of the grand-old-party, the Indian National Congress, from his Twitter bio.

    "Public servant, cricket enthusiast," reads the updated bio.

    Earlier, it read, Former Member of Parliament, Guna (2002-2019) | Former Minister for Power (I/C); MoS Commer & Industry; MoS Communications, IT & Post.

    Sweat and blood led to our victory in MP says Scindia

    By changing the status, the former Union minister is learnt to have expressed his displeasure at the MP state of affairs.

    Responding to such speculations, Jyotiraditya Scindia to ANI, "A month back I had changed my bio on Twitter. On people's advice I had made my bio shorter. Rumours regarding this are baseless."

    It may be recalled that Scindia had expressed displeasure over the happenings in the fragmented MP Congress unit and said making a "new Madhya Pradesh" should be everyone's ultimate goal.

    Rahul Gandhi's close aide, Scindia had resigned from the post of General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in October. However, his resignation has not been accepted yet.

