Jyotiraditya Scindia, mother test positive for COVID-19: Reports

New Delhi, June 09: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia has been admitted to the Max Super Speciality hospital here. Reports say that both have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both were admitted after they complained of throat irritation and also had fever, both of which are COVID-19 like symptoms. While Jyotiraditya showed symptoms of coronavirus, his mother remains asymptomatic. Both are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

It may be recalled that Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal too had complained of COVID-19 like symptoms on June 8. He went into quarantine after that and his test would be conducted today.