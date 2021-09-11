Film critic Kathi Mahesh, who met with an accident, no more

Jyotiraditya Scindia, KTR launch first-of-its-kind 'Medicine from the Sky' project in Telangana

India

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Sep,11: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao launched 'Medicine-from-the-Sky' project, a first of its kind project that seeks to send vaccines and essentials to remote areas and primary health care centres using drones.

Speaking at the launch, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the project will be taken on a pilot basis in 16 green zones in Telangana. "The data will be analysed for three months. We along with the health ministry, IT ministry, state government and the Centre will together analyse the data and make a model for the whole country. Today is a revolutionary day not only for Telangana but for the whole country," the minister said.

The event had the presence of MP Dr Ranjith Reddy, MLAs Methuku Anand and MLC Surabhi Vani Devi among others.

Scindia added that the NDA government brought the new drone policy which has eased rules on drones operations in the country. The filling of forms has been reduced to 5 from the previous 25 forms.

As per the new rules, no permission is required to fly drones in the green zone while operators have to take prior permission in yellow zones and drones cannot fly in the red zones.

The Union Minister further added that Air Taxies and Sky Taxies will be the future of the country and expects India to become a drone capital.

About the event, Telangana Minister KTR tweeted, "The project entails India's first organized BVLOS trials as multiple drone consortiums are participating together to establish the use-case of long range drone based medical deliveries. [sic]"

He added, "The consortia partners are from Drone Company, logistics, UTM Service Provider and a Healthcare and Cold chain expert as partners. The startup partners include Airserve, BlueDart Express, TechEagle Innovations, Dunzo, Marut Drones, Sagar Defence, Redwing Labs. [sic]"