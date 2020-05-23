  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jyoti Kumari who carried injured father on bicycle gets trial offer from Cycling Federation of India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: The Cycling Federation of India on Friday offered trial for Jyoti Kumari, the 15-year-old girl from Bihar, who carried her injured father on a bicycle, covering a distance of 1200 km from Gurugram to Bihar's Darbhanga in six days amid the coronavirus lockdown.

    Jyoti Kumari who carried injured father on bicycle gets trial offer from Cycling Federation of India
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    Seeing Jyoti's bold move, the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) has called her to Delhi for a trial next month.

    Govt to soon start pan-India helpline number for migrant workers

    Delighted to hear the offer Jyoti told to ANI, "I'm very happy that I got offer, will go to Delhi for trial next month."

    "I got a call to race the cycle, I said that I cannot race yet because my feet and hands are all hurting. They have asked for a trial after a month", Jyoti also said.

    As per the reports, the daughter-father duo started their journey on May 10 from Delhi and reached Bihar on May 19.

    Following their return to native village in Sirhulli, both were screened and quarantined at a government school.

    Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the US president, also praised class VII student Jyoti and tweeted her praise.

      Migrants sprayed with disinfectant in South Delhi, authority says 'mistake' | Oneindia News

      CFI chairman Onkar Singh said that if Jyoti succeeds in passing the trial, she will be given a place at the National Cycling Academy in the IGI Stadium complex in Delhi.

      More CYCLING News

      Read more about:

      cycling bihar coronavirus

      Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 11:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 23, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue