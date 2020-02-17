JVM chief Babulal Marandi all set to merge party with BJP; 14 years down to dust

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Ranchi, Feb 17: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi and founder of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha is all set to merge his party with the BJP at an event that is scheduled to be held in Ranchi today. According to reports, Marandi will join the nation's single-largest party in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

In 2000, Babulal Marandi became the first Jharkhand chief minister and also the first BJP CM in the state. He later formed Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) after breaking ties with the BJP. Now, the former BJP leader is all set to make a homecoming.

Reports suggest that the JVM chief will merge his party with BJP and will join BJP along with workers of his party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party President JP Nadda are scheduled to arrive at the event venue around 12:45 pm.

According to Pratul Shahdeo, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson, said that thousands of BJP workers and leaders from across the state welcomes former Jharkhand chief minister back to the party at Jagannathpur Maidan in Ranchi.

In a statement, JVM principal general secretary, Abhay Singh said that more than 20,000 party workers would attend the event.

It can be seen that JVM's merger with the BJP will be historic in Jharkhand politics.

Marandi had on February 11 announced JVM's merger with the BJP, 14 years after quitting the saffron party and started his own party.