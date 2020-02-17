  • search
Trending Arvind Kejriwal Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JVM chief Babulal Marandi all set to merge party with BJP; 14 years down to dust

    By
    |

    Ranchi, Feb 17: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi and founder of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha is all set to merge his party with the BJP at an event that is scheduled to be held in Ranchi today. According to reports, Marandi will join the nation's single-largest party in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

    JVM chief Babulal Marandi all set to merge party with BJP; 14 years down to dust
    JVM-P President Babulal Marandi

    In 2000, Babulal Marandi became the first Jharkhand chief minister and also the first BJP CM in the state. He later formed Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) after breaking ties with the BJP. Now, the former BJP leader is all set to make a homecoming.

    Six ministers in new Jharkhand assembly have pending criminal cases

    Reports suggest that the JVM chief will merge his party with BJP and will join BJP along with workers of his party.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party President JP Nadda are scheduled to arrive at the event venue around 12:45 pm.

      NEWS AT NOON, FEBRUARY 17th, 2020

      According to Pratul Shahdeo, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson, said that thousands of BJP workers and leaders from across the state welcomes former Jharkhand chief minister back to the party at Jagannathpur Maidan in Ranchi.

      In a statement, JVM principal general secretary, Abhay Singh said that more than 20,000 party workers would attend the event.

      It can be seen that JVM's merger with the BJP will be historic in Jharkhand politics.

      Marandi had on February 11 announced JVM's merger with the BJP, 14 years after quitting the saffron party and started his own party.

      More JVM News

      Read more about:

      jvm babulal marandi bjp jharkhand

      Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 12:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 17, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X